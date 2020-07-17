US Bishop After First Latin Mass, “Nothing But Awe”

those

On Corpus Christi, Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, celebrated for the first time the Old Latin Mass.In 35 years as a priest he had never pronounced the words of consecration in Latin, “I could hardly get them out, it’s indescribable.“Strickland had to learn the Latin Mass “from scratch,” he told NcRegister.com (July 16). Although born in 1958, he has no memory of the Latin Mass. When he entered seminary in 1977, the Mass of all times “was not spoken of, not alluded to, not studied — just gone.”His predecessor established an FSSP community in the diocese of which Strickland thought like, “Here comepeople.” Simultaneously, he met more and more priests, seminarians and young families who were asking for the Original Mass.When praying before the Blessed Sacrament, Strickland became aware of the Latin Mass. A priest ordained five years ago, who is familiar with both rites, tutored Stickland and helped him “with the very difficult Latin.”Strickland observes that this rite focuses "so much” on worshipping God and is all about God, “There is nothing but awe.”