Priest Explains Viral Photo Showing Him in Horrific Car Crash

Father John Killackey FSSP explained a famous photo showing him as he walks between car wrecks after a multiple-vehicle collision (NcRegister.com, July 16).
He was driving to evening Mass but ended up some cars behind a multiple crash. So, he left his car in order to check whether somebody needed the Last Rites, “I had my Holy Oil for the sick in the back of my car.”
Killackey was pointed to a male victim who possibly was dead. He gave him the Last Rites. During the ceremony, Killackey was so nervous that he wouldn't have remembered the formula if not for a little card in his wallet with the text. He withdrew when the emergency doctors arrived.
In the seminary, Killackey was told that being a priest means to give God a blank check, “We live for Christ, and we try to bring him to other people.”
