Good-Morning Francis Complains About Reducing Mass to Social Convention

Francis started to talk about "union" and "communion" as the double fruit of the Eucharist at his June 14 Angelus, but lost himself in moralism and contradictions.As a precondition for a union with Christ, he asked for "our assent," "our willingness," our letting "ourselves be transformed.""Otherwise the Eucharistic celebrations in which we participate are reduced to empty and formal rites," he opposed his usual insistence on the free gift of grace "without preconditions," and his polemics against self-absorbed, promethean neo-Pelagianians.The truth is that Mass itself brings about the sacrament regardless of the intention of those participating.Francis went on complained about people allegedly going to Mass “many times” as a due "social act" which he calls "respectful" but only "social." However, he himself emphasises this superficial social aspect by replacing "Praised be Jesus Christ" with "good morning."Further, Francis' words about social pressure may reflect the experience of his youth. Today, "social pressure" is aboutgoing to Mass.