The Party Newspaper of the Francis Bishops Goes Down

Avvenire, the daily of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, lost 19% in one single year with 83.228 copies sold in April.For years, Avvenire was a decent Catholic newspaper until, after the election of Francis, it turned into a pro-Communist LGBT outlet which is alienating its readers without gaining news ones.MarcoTosatti.com (June 13) stresses that half of its copies are sold in the parishes while a foolish Avvenire launched a campaign for keeping the churches locked during the coronavirus crisis.Most recently, Avvenire campaigned for a left-wing sponsored gay law which suppresses of religion and was even rejected by the pro-gay Italian bishops.