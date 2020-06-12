Austria: Well-Meaning Priest Hosts Mass Parody at Dining Table (Video)

Father Dominik Toplek, parish-priest in Dornbirn, Austria, moderated on Pentecost and Trinity Sunday a life-streamed dining table mass parody.The event was advertised as “Worshipping With Families at Home." It imitated the order of Mass. For the mock consecration, Toplek read from a tablet computer homemade texts on kindergarten level. He then lifted up a cake plate with bread and asked for “God’s blessing" saying: "Let us now share this bread" - what, at least, made clear that no consecration had taken place.A likeable guitarist sitting next to him broke the "bread" with Toplek. Both chewed the dry piece with tense devotion.Then Toplek grabbed grape juice in a wine glass and said: "Thank you Jesus, that you strengthen us and give us courage to get well through this exciting time. Thank you for walking with us and being with us always." He shared the grape juice with the guitarist.One wonders why Toplek needed dry bread and grape juice to tell God these superficial things.