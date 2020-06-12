Francis Promotes Another Pro-Gay Bishop To Important See

Francis made Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, 61, on June 10 archbishop of St Louis.Rozanski is anti-Catholic and pro-gay. In a February 2016 pastoral letter he speculated that Catholics lapse from the Faith, because they “feel unwelcomed.”He alleged that the key reasons for this "are race and cultural differences, a sense of gender inequality as well as sexual orientation.” The real reason ist the poor performance of the clergy.Rozanski quoted from a diocesan survey according to which the - so called - “gay community feels that they aren’t welcome.” He expressed his hope “that a special outreach could be done to them” - although this "outreach" exists: the confessional.Outgoing Saint Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson, 75, is a "conservative." He succeeded Archbishop Raymond Burke who was called to Rome.