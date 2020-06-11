Clicks126
en.news
3

Crazy Germans: Monstrance In A Beauty Salon

Munich Archdiocese led by Cardinal Reinhard Marx, promotes on FaceBook.com a “project” of two of their employees, the two lay assistants Michael Raz and Johannes van Kruijsbergen.

They made a website called “God – in the middle of the world” (www.MittenDrin.World) where they published photos of a monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament placed in different circumstances:

on a park bench
under a climbing frame
in a soccer goal
on a cupboard
in a police car
on a passenger seat under the seat belt
at a bakery
in the arms of a child on the seesaw
in a beauty salon
above a cash dispenser
on a crosswalk
in a classroom.

#newsTvrlsxqbtl

  • Report

  • Social networks

Rafał_Ovile
  • Report
German language Consecration formula is erroneously translated from Latin.
Novella Nurney
  • Report
So these utter faithless, arrogant, pompous twits have the audacity to play " Flat Stanley" with Our Holy Eucharistic Lord ? They must be mad as a hatter. Dear Lord forgive them , they know not what they do. If they did , , they wouwould ld die in horror.
Tesa
  • Report
“If anything could shake my faith in the Eucharist, it would not be the doubt as to how bread and wine could become flesh… because I should answer that God can do everything; but if I ask myself how could He love us much as to make Himself our food, I can only answer that this is mystery of faith above my comprehension, and that the love of Jesus cannot be understood.” -- St. Alphonsus Liguori
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up