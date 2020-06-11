Crazy Germans: Monstrance In A Beauty Salon

Munich Archdiocese led by Cardinal Reinhard Marx, promotes on FaceBook.com a “project” of two of their employees, the two lay assistants Michael Raz and Johannes van Kruijsbergen.
They made a website called “God – in the middle of the world” (www.MittenDrin.World) where they published photos of a monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament placed in different circumstances:
on a park bench
under a climbing frame
in a soccer goal
on a cupboard
in a police car
on a passenger seat under the seat belt
at a bakery
in the arms of a child on the seesaw
in a beauty salon
above a cash dispenser
on a crosswalk
in a classroom.
So these utter faithless, arrogant, pompous twits have the audacity to play " Flat Stanley" with Our Holy Eucharistic Lord ? They must be mad as a hatter. Dear Lord forgive them , they know not what they do. If they did , , they wouwould ld die in horror.
“If anything could shake my faith in the Eucharist, it would not be the doubt as to how bread and wine could become flesh… because I should answer that God can do everything; but if I ask myself how could He love us much as to make Himself our food, I can only answer that this is mystery of faith above my comprehension, and that the love of Jesus cannot be understood.” -- St. Alphonsus Liguori