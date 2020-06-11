Toronto: PiusX Church Remains the Only Place Where Communion May Be Received

Toronto Archdiocese ordered their priests to force upon everybody the sacrilegious Communion in the hand, while “refusing” the correct reception of Communion.
The illicit order was given during a June 11 online conference with priests during which the reopening of the churches was discussed.
Nobody is allowed to kneel for Communion at the few remaining communion rails or at a prie-dieu. The Archdiocese believes rigoristicly that the rails must be disinfected after each faithful.
VoxCantor.BlogSpot.com points out that the Old Latin Mass is "not exempt" from this ruling. It's unlikely, that Communion in the hand will be accepted, rather, the distribution of Communion in diocesan Traditional Latin Masses will be suspended - as already practiced in some FSSP churches.
The only church in Toronto where Communion may be received lawfully is therefore the PiusX church.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsKmilhupdkq
