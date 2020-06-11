Trump Thanks Archbishop Viganò

US President Donald Trump - or his Twitter ghostwriter - responded to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s June 7 open letter to him.
Trump wrote on Twitter, June 10, “So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me.” And, “I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it!”
Trump's election team knows that they have the Catholics on their side and therefore care little about Francis and his bishops who have lost contact with the practicing faithful.
