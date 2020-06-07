Viganò to Trump: “As There Is A Deep State, There Is Also A Deep Church”

Archbishop Viganò, a former U.S. nuncio, told President Trump in a Trinity Sunday open letter that [only?] in recent months, the "children of light" and the "children of darkness" have started opposing each other.
He strangely calls the first "the majority," and the second "an absolute minority" that holds key-positions in politics, economy and media, and destroys the family, the nation, the workers, morals and peace.
Viganó tells Trump that the minority is the "deep state which you wisely oppose," and which has provoked the coronavirus crisis and the George Floyd riots.
He finds also finds a "deep church" allied with the "deep state." It consists of infidel bishops who hand the flock to the wolves - but are hardly "an absolute minority."
Viganó praises Trump for defending the right to life, denouncing the persecution of Christians, and proclaiming April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
He tells him, a non-practicing Presbyterian who lives in his third concubinage, that "both of us are on the same side in this battle" which can be won by "prayer" because: "Before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse."
This implies that, until now, the majority, albeit being "good," hasn't prayed sufficiently, which sounds strange.
