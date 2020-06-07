Proof: John Paul II Wanted to Visit Medjugorje

John Paul II didn’t visit Medjugorje only out of respect for the ecclesial practice, Monsignor Giacomo Martinelli, a priest of the Fraternity Sons of the Cross, told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (June 5).John Paul II told Martinelli "several times" personally, that he wanted to go to Medjugorie, "If I were not Pope, I would go."Martinelli recounts that "I have him in 1984 a documentary on the apparitions, and when he gave it back to me, he said he had seen it four times."John Paul II didn’t visit Medjugorje because «he believed that the Pope completes a path, and does not begin it."Also in other circumstances, John Paul II has proven that he tended to be gullible.