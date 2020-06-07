Homosexuals Threaten to Murder Priest

„Christians shouldn’t support Pride Month,“ said El Cajon, California, based Chaldean Catholic Father Simon Esshaki in a social media video which was banned on Twitter.com (below) while TicToc.com completely deleted Esshaki's account.Esshaki explains that Christians "love" homosexuals, but don't agree with their behaviour. “It's not best for someone that they are supported in their sinful actions” which could be "homosexual actions, any other type of lustful actions, or any type of sin,” he stressed.For such truisms, Esshaki received death threats and had to suffer thousands of harassing, hateful and insulting comments. Angry homosexuals dishonoured his picture and uploaded it on gay dating sites (article’s picture).Esshaki said in a June 4 reply that he prays for his persecutors (cfr. Mt 5:44).