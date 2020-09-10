Bishop Threatens to Punish Father Altman For Supporting Trump

La Crosse Bishop William Callahan, Wisconsin, criticised in a September 9 statement Father James Altman who has stated that Catholic cannot be Democrats.
In an August 30 video, Altman praised Donald Trump, condemned abortion and decried the “climate change hoax.” The video received over 400,000 clicks (below) and was praised by Tyler Bishop Strickland, Texas on September 5.
However, for Bishop Callahan, Altman who is a La Crosse priest, has inflicted a “wound” upon the Church. Callahan informs that he “corrected” Altman first in private, and now even threatens him in public with “penalties.”
Callahan calls on Altman to seek “dialogue and heart-felt conversion” whatever this means, “Our approach must never seek to divide, isolate and condemn.”
A judgmental Callahan focusses on Altman’s “tone” calling it “angry and judgmental" and "lacking any charity.”
