US Bishop Encourages To Vote For Trump

Father James Altman, the pastor of St. James in La Crosse, Wisconsin, explained in a video with reference to presidential hopeful Joe Biden (August 30) that „you cannot be Catholic and a Democrat. Period.“
The video went viral and received 300,000 clicks on social media. Tylor Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, endorsed Father Altman’s statement on Twitter (September 5),
„My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you Father Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation...pleases HEED THIS MESSAGE.“
Picture: Joseph Strickland, Copyright: Wikicommons, CC-BY-SA
"So truth be told, they do not love Him. So we can see in the many godless politicians out there, in the godless educational system and the godlessness of so many sheeple — they most definitely are not serving Him. They are not fulfilling their purpose in life, (which is) to know, to love and to serve God."
"So truth be told, they do not love Him. So we can see in the many godless politicians out there, in the godless educational system and the godlessness of so many sheeple — they most definitely are not serving Him. They are not fulfilling their purpose in life, (which is) to know, to love and to serve God."
"There's a well-known cleric that seems to be putting out there that Hell is an empty place. Sorry buddy, that's not what Jesus said. Jesus said many are going to choose that broad road to destruction. Only a few will choose that narrow, difficult road to the narrow gate to Heaven."
"There will be 60 million and counting aborted babies standing at the gates of Heaven barring your Democrat entrance," says Altman, "and nothing you can say will ever excuse you for your direct or indirect support of that diabolical agenda — period, the end."
Sooner or later they reveal themselves.
There was always something about him despite his apparent “orthodoxy” online.