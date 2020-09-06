US Bishop Encourages To Vote For Trump

Quotes from Altman:



Quotes from Altman:



"So truth be told, they do not love Him. So we can see in the many godless politicians out there, in the godless educational system and the godlessness of so many sheeple — they most definitely are not serving Him. They are not fulfilling their purpose in life, (which is) to know, to love and to serve God."



"There's a well-known cleric that seems to be putting out there that Hell is an empty place. Sorry buddy, that's not what Jesus said. Jesus said many are going to choose that broad road to destruction. Only a few will choose that narrow, difficult road to the narrow gate to Heaven."



"There will be 60 million and counting aborted babies standing at the gates of Heaven barring your Democrat entrance," says Altman, "and nothing you can say will ever excuse you for your direct or indirect support of that diabolical agenda — period, the end."