US Church: The Coronavirus Collapse Is Still Coming

Donations in Phoenix diocese are significantly down, writes Steve Skojec on OnePeterFive.com (September 4) without giving numbers. Skojec lives in this diocese.„Let’s just say that Covid seems to have done some real damage not just to Mass attendance, but to revenues,“ he explains.Skojec has seen evidence from other areas that points to the same conclusion, „We’re very likely facing a massive collapse of the institutional structures of the Catholic Church in the coming year.“Hilary White writes on Twitter.com that numbers are down by 80%.