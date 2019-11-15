New President Realised Her Dream: Bolivia Free of “Satanic Pachamama Rites”

Senator Jeanine Áñez who was installed the interim presidency of Bolivia came to the seat of government with a voluminous copy of the Gospels in her hands.She solemnly proclaiming that "the Bible has returned to the Palace."The act took place during a parliamentary session in which the representatives of Evo Morales’ Movement Towards Socialism were absent.While Áñez was taking office, her followers gave “glory to God” while defenders of Morales were blowing the whistle.Later Áñez said from a balcony in the Government Palace in La Paz, "This Bible is very significant to us. Our strength and power is God. May God bless us, dear Bolivian brothers."Añez is pro-life, pro-family, and opposes the resurgence of indigenous paganism. In 2013 she wrote on Twitter, "I dream of a Bolivia free of indigenous satanic rites.”