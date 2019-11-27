Cardinal Indulges in New Age Fantasies

Bologna Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Italy, a staunch Francis partisan imagines the afterlife “like a light.”
He explained this light to Quotidiano.net (November 24) as “a fullness of light without diaphragms, in which everything is clarified and everything reconciles. Even sin, darkness, the scars of our lives: everything is fully loved. And then love for others: what divided, disappears. We will all be one".
AldoMariaValli.it (November 27) observes that there is “no God the Father, no Holy Face of Jesus, no Holy Spirit, no Our Lady. Nothing at all. Only a light, a generic, unspecified ‘fullness of light’.”
Valli calls this “a New Age vision" with a "splash of sentimentalism.”
Picture: Matteo Zuppi, © Francesco Pierantoni, CC BY-SA, #newsYmkgrllomk
Clicks23
- Report
Social networks
Apostate