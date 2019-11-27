Far-Fetched Accusations Against Cardinal of Lyon

The French magazine NouvelObs.com (November 26) promotes Benoît Quettier, 45, who claims that Cardinal Philippe Barbarin “harassed” him while he was a seminarian in Lyon from 2006 to 2012.
Quettier speaks about "destabilising" questions asked by Barbarin, like “Is Father X a homosexual?”, “Did X make sexual advances toward you?” or “Are there homosexuals in ...?”.
Visibly making up stories in a NouvelObs.com video, Quettier claims that Barbarin made him feel "uncomfortable," but he does not explain the context of the questions.
However, he admits that there were fifteen letters of complaint against him and that he was expelled from the seminary at 37, shortly before his ordination, which happens only in the case of very big problems. Quettier also admits that he attends psychotherapy three times a week.
Lawyers of Barbarin qualified the article as “absurd.” However, Quettier calls Barbarin a “theatre man” which is likely true.
The article was published shortly before the beginning of Barbarin’s appeal against his unjust condemnation for not having reported a statue-barred crime that happened ten years before he became the Lyon Archbishop.
Picture: Philippe Barbarin, © MEDEF, CC BY-SA, #newsHdgwxoigtb
