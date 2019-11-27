Francis Calls HAVING Nuclear Weapons “Immoral,” Wants to Write This in Catechism

Nuclear weapons are “immoral,” Francis said at the press conference during his November 26 flight from Japan to Rome.
He added that “this has to go into the Catechism.” According to Francis, the immorality concerns both, “not only the use of nuclear weapons, but also possessing them.”
Further, he criticised the United Nations for not being able to control weapons. He suggested that the UN should take away the veto power from some nations in the Security Council [in order to create more concentration of power?].
Francis presented the scandal about the Vatican's controversial London real estate deal as a “success story.”
While admitting that “there is corruption” in the Vatican, he stressed that this was discovered by the Vatican's auditor general. Francis concluded that this shows that the internal reforms "are working."
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsQdqgjdblve
He is talking nonsense even on the level of grammar:
"This is a Christian phenomenon that relativizes, in the sense of the word, the atomic bomb because they are two things: if one goes only to Nagasaki he says 'be Christian, the atomic bomb' and stops there."
What about killer viruses, laser death rays and cyanide in the water supply? Will be a Long text in the Catechism instead of simply "You shall not kill"
Changing the Catechism of the Catholic Church is like editing wikipedia.