Victor Orbán: “European Christianity Is In Big Trouble"

Viktor Orbán

Péter Sziijártó

Ignatius Ephrem II

Tristan Azbej

“European Christianity is in big trouble,” said Hungarian Prime Ministerat the November 26 Second International Conference on Christian Persecution in Budapest.He added that what happened to Christians in the Middle East is “closer to us than people think.”Orban pointed out that four out of five people persecuted for their faith are Christians but Europe remains silent.He is convinced, that “in order to save Europe, those who could provide us with biggest help are those [persecuted] whom we’re helping right now”, because “we’re sowing a seed, giving them what they need and getting back from them the Christian faith, love and persistence.”And, “Hungarians believe that Christian values lead to peace and happiness and this is why our Constitution states that protection of Christianity is an obligation for the Hungarian state, it obligates us to protect Christian communities throughout the world suffering persecution.”He warned that European Christian politicians who “dare not to speak” about the dangers facing Europe, are "muzzled."Hungary's Foreign Ministersaid: “Whenever I try to raise the topic of persecuted Christians in EU minister's meetings everybody says: ‘Peter, better say religious minorities. Well I want to say persecuted Christians.”Patriarchof the Syriac Orthodox Church spoke of an “existential threat” to the Christians in the Middle East, “90% of Christians have already left Iraq, 50% have left Syria.”He added, “After five years of sounding alarm, our cries haven’t been heard by many.”Hungary's State Secretaryspoke of the “shameful silence of the West” over the persecution of Christians.