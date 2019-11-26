Clicks177
Cardinal Sarah: Mass Should Face the Lord – Yet There Is Opposition Against This

The Church has always prayed facing the Lord (ad orientem), and all other religions too, said Cardinal Robert Sarah, 74, at a November 21 book presentation in Weltenburg Abbey, Germany, according to Die-Tagespost.de.

Sarah who is the Vatican Prefect of Divine Worship, stressed that he has “often” suggested the ad-orientem celebration, but admitted that there is “an opposition and obstacles”against it.

However, he believes that one day the Church will again find this orientation.

In the Philippines, a whole diocese will start to celebrate toward the Lord on December 1.

