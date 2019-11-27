China: Christian Symbols In Catholic Church Replaced By President's Portrait

State officials ordered in late September to paint over the name of a Catholic Church in Ji’an, Jiangxi province, China whose strange name is "The True and Original Source of the Universe.”The church's name was replaced with “Follow the Party, Obey the Party, and Be Grateful to the Party,”BitterWinter.org (November 25) writes that the church was built for over $ 140,000 this year with the believers' money.At the officials' order, a central painting of Our Lady was discarded into a dark corner of the church and replaced by a portrait of Chinese president Xi Jinping. Propaganda slogans surround the picture on both sides.Later, the keys to the church were confiscated and the place of worship closed.