ONE-TERMING TRUMP: W.H.O.'s Behind the Mask?

With the election just two months out, Michael J. Matt takes a look at good news and bad: - Trump Fever sweeps the nation, but is it too little too late? - Will schools be reopening for in-person … More

With the election just two months out, Michael J. Matt takes a look at good news and bad: - Trump Fever sweeps the nation, but is it too little too late? - Will schools be reopening for in-person instruction? - Was the Davos Great Reset meeting in January cancelled? - Good news from Bill Gates (HINT: AOC is going to HATE this!) - Dr. Birx on in-person voting: Shut up, Nancy! - The CDC changes testing guidelines (Was Trump right all along?) - Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Was it really a "super spreader"? - How the RNC shut Christian Never Trumpers up for good. - Pope Francis wants everyone vaccinated? - If Covid deaths flatline, is it back to the Old Normal? Has the globalist enterprise 'jumped the shark', or is it right on schedule? You decide. . . STAY IN TOUCH with RTV -- Sign up for Michael Matt's Free E-Letter: remnantnewspaper.com/…/free-remnant-up… Last week's "Editor's Desk" is Here: www.youtube.com/watch Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/store Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733