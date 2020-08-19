BIDEN TIME: Can Trump (and America) Survive 2020's Reign of Terror?

This Week on Michael J. Matt’s ‘From the Editor’s Desk’: - Police state pandemic restrictions in Melbourne, Australia are terrifying. - Joe Biden announces plan to hire 100,000 contact tracers as … More

This Week on Michael J. Matt’s ‘From the Editor’s Desk’: - Police state pandemic restrictions in Melbourne, Australia are terrifying. - Joe Biden announces plan to hire 100,000 contact tracers as soon as he takes office. - Antifa/BLM protesters set up guillotines all across America, including in front of home of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos. What. Is. Going. ON. HERE? - Leftist group announces plans for a September “White House Siege”, as America braces for pre-election Reign of Terror? - Pope Francis suggests that, in order to be not hypocritical, defenders of the sanctity of human life need to support BLM. - Can America's 51 million Catholics in good conscience vote for Joe Biden? Cardinal Raymond Burke takes Joe 'The Catholic' Biden to task on Fox News. - Bernie Sanders says Trump is the 'most dangerous president in U.S. history." Why Trump terrifies the radical Left? - Finally, is this street revolution in America really about race and capitalism, or is it global anarchy? STAY IN TOUCH with RTV -- Sign up for Michael Matt's Free E-Letter: remnantnewspaper.com/…/free-remnant-up… Last week's "Editor's Desk" is Here: www.youtube.com/watch If you like our content, please help us create more with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/store Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733