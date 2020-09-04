AMERICA TO BOYCOTT NFL: A Letter from an Old Soldier

We have a kid from our town who is this year's NFL No. 1 draft pick. He went to my high school. But since the NFL has decided to be part of the communist revolution, I can't watch it anymore. Pro and college sports were where people went to enjoy life and escape the daily grind. Now it is part of the grind.



And I can't stand watching pro athletes bash the country that allows them to play kid … More

