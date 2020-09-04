Clicks25
AMERICA TO BOYCOTT NFL: A Letter from an Old Soldier
As the 2020 NFL season gets underway, Michael J. Matt reads an open letter written in 2016 by retired Marine Col. Jeffery Powers to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, which has recently reappeared on …More
As the 2020 NFL season gets underway, Michael J. Matt reads an open letter written in 2016 by retired Marine Col. Jeffery Powers to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, which has recently reappeared on social media. Powers is a decorated veteran of the Gulf War. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps achieving the rank of Colonel, and his letter resurfaced after the NFL announced plans to sanction kneeling for the anthem during the 2020 season. Over the past twenty years, many patriotic Americans, including our team here at Remnant TV, have expressed concern and even opposition to the Neo-con foreign policy agenda of previous administrations. We support President Donald's Trump efforts to bring our troops home from conflicts that do not serve our nation's interests. Nevertheless, the memory of the men who gave their lives in service to our country cannot and must not be dishonored by a privileged few who are paid millions of dollars to play a game here at home, and who now lead a national campaign of protest by refusing to stand for the National Anthem. America is not perfect and, like all countries, she has made many mistakes in the past. But immigrants from all over the world flock to this country, knowing that America has led the charge for civil rights and is the least racist nation in the world. We believe it is essential to work to make America better, and not destroy her by handing her over to those who would see her fall. STAY IN TOUCH with RTV -- Sign up for Michael Matt's Free E Letter: remnantnewspaper.com/web/inde... Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/inde... Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: shop.remnantnewspaper.com Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/inde... Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMat... Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michaelmatt
We have a kid from our town who is this year's NFL No. 1 draft pick. He went to my high school. But since the NFL has decided to be part of the communist revolution, I can't watch it anymore. Pro and college sports were where people went to enjoy life and escape the daily grind. Now it is part of the grind.
And I can't stand watching pro athletes bash the country that allows them to play kid games. How dare they.
