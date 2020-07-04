Leftwing Sect: Francis Recycles Evo Morales' Ambassador

Julio César Caballero Moreno, 55, who was the Bolivian ambassador to the Holy See until last March, is the new Head of Office of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.
The commission’s function is to counsel the Latin American dioceses and to take an interest in questions affecting their lives (whatever this means).
The Morales regime was overthrown in December 2019 by the CIA and replaces with a U.S. Deep State puppet regime.
Morales, a Pachamama promoter and close friend of Francis, said of himself that he was a Catholic only in order "to go to weddings." To the question whether he believed in God he replied, "I believe in the land, in my father and mother, and in cuchi-cuchi (fornication)."
