Smiling Francis Receives Gay-Bar Priest

JosephSciambra.com updated on June 20 an article about Paulist Father Gil Martinez with a picture of Martinez hanging out at a gay bar (below).
Martinez ran the gay-propaganda "ministry" St Paul, which is attached to St Paul the Apostle Parish in Manhattan which is run by the Paulist Fathers. Since July 2018, Martinez is active in Los Angeles.
His gay bar picture is from 2016. St Paul hosted regularly events in gay bars.
In 2015, Martinez was received by Francis and Cardinal Walter Kasper, both of them pro-gay apologists, and gave Francis a copy of the gay-propaganda video “Owning our faith.”
