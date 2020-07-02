Paulist Priest, “Christ Is Gay” (Video)

“Christ is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer” said Paulist Father Rick Walsh on June 28 at the church St Paul in New York.He also claimed that Christ was “a woman” and “black”. Walsh believes that in baptism "we who are LGBTQ," are living now in Christ and that "we are Christ." On June 25, Walsh celebrated the parish’s “Pride Mass.”JosephScambia.com (July 1) points out that St Paul has a long history of homosexual propaganda and that a “queer-Christ” meme has become a cornerstone of so-called Catholic gay-ministries.