Bishop Persecutes Priest Critical Of Homosexual Fornication

Columbus Bishop Robert Brennan, Ohio, sidelined the Catholic pro-life and pro-family priest Father Joseph Klee from his diocese.Klee, a late vocation, held on June 19/20 open-air prayer vigils against homosexual fornication using the banner “God’s marriage = 1 man + 1 woman.”Homosexuals threatened the priest with violence. Bishop Brennan betrayed him quickly. On June 22, he stated that Klee is neither assigned to the parish of St. John the Baptist where he lives, nor does he represent it.Using homosex-propaganda language, Brennan accused Father Klee of making “divisive” and “offensive” statements, “While these communications seemingly present Catholic moral teaching, they are often offensive and disrespectful to the human dignity of persons.”Brennan notices that Father Klee has been “repeatedly warned” about making his communications and “ordered to cease doing so”,Brennan is considering further steps against the holy priest.