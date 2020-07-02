Francis Sends Letter Of Condolence To Benedict XVI: "Your Holiness"

“You had the delicacy to inform me first of the news of the death of your beloved brother Georg,” wrote Francis in a July 2 condolence letter to Benedict XVI after the death of his brother, Georg.
Francis expresses “my deepest sympathy and spiritual closeness”.
He prays for the deceased and for “Your Holiness" - a title used only for a pope.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBgddzpedbi
Clicks96
- Report
Social networks
Francis seems more decent by calling Benedict XVI "Your Holiness", what he is for real, than all those Catholics who doubt he is pope and are afraid to use any papal title when mentioning Benedict XVI. Sad but true... ps Let us pray so Francis recognizes formally the true pope.