Political Deal? Vatican Drops Another Bishop

Francis got rid of Minsk-Mohilev Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, on the day he turned 75 (January 3).Kondrusiewicz was prevented on August 31 from entering Belarus after visiting Poland, despite being a Belarusian citizen. Before, he had participated in the Western sponsored protests against Belarusian President Lukashenko, 66.After the Pope's special envoy, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, had met with the president, Kondrusiewicz was allowed to return to Minsk before Christmas.Kondrusiewicz’s quick removal may have been part of a Vatican deal with Lukashenko.