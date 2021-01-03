Francis Plays Lockdown Policeman

Those escaping lockdown "to have a good vacation” have not thought "about those who stay at home, the economic problems of so many people whom the lockdown has thrown to the ground, and of the sick," Francis moralised at his January 3 Angelus.He lamented that this behaviour “pains” him “so much.” However, his was an upside-down argument because the people escaping lockdowns for vacations are mostly politicians and “the rich” while ordinary poor people need to take their children outside, to earn money, and to oppose ruining lockdowns.Francis wished for 2021 that all “try a little harder to take care of each other and of creation, our common home.” He avoided any religious allusions.