Gospa of Medjugorie Endorses Francis Indifferent "God"

Bild: Sean MacEntee, Creative Commons

The so called Gospa of Medjugorje denies the Catholic Faith, TradCatVeils has shown on Twitter.com.On 1 October 1981, the Gospa claimed that “all religions are equal before God” (Chronological Corpus of Medjugorje, p. 317).She added that “it is you who are divided on this earth," explaining that "the Muslims and the Orthodox, like the Catholics, are equal before my Son and before me, for you are all my children” (Father Ljubic, p.71).According to Medjugorie seer Ivanka Ivankovic “the Madonna said that religions are divided on earth, but the people of all religions are accepted by her Son” (The Apparitions of Our Lady of Medjugorje, Franciscan Herald Press, 1984).When asked whether the Gospa is calling all people to be Catholic, the Medjugorie seer Vicka Ivankovic answered "no" explaining that “the Blessed Mother says all religions are dear to her and her Son” (Janice T. Connell, The Visions of the Children, The Apparitions of the Blessed Mother at Medjugorje).The Gospa also opposed the veneration of Our Lady and the saints when she alleged that “I do not dispose of all graces" and explained that "Jesus prefers that you address your petitions directly to him, rather than through an intermediary” (Chronological Corpus p.181, 277s).