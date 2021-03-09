Accuser of Father Maciel Has Died

Father Félix Alarcón, 87, one of the first eight accusers of Father Marcial Maciel who founded the Legion of Christ, died on February 5 in Madrid.Alarcón entered the Legionaries’ minor seminary in Cóbreces, Spain, in September 1950, was ordained a priest in 1963, and became Maciel’s personal secretary.He left the Legion in 1967 and was incardinated in Rockville Centre Diocese, New York, where he was a parish priest and hospital chaplain. Once retired, he returned to Madrid to live with his sister.In 1997, he made public complaints against Maciel, because of sexual abuse he suffered as seminarian and priest.In January 2021, after a prosthetic hip replacement, he accepted the invitation to live with the Legionaries while he was recovering. Upon arriving, he was tested for Covid and later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Alarcón is survived by his sister Maruja, 100, and a niece.“I forgave Marcial Maciel,” he said in 2013, “I still don't know if he was very ill or if it was a case of demonic possession."