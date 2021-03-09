Iraq Barred Jewish Delegation From Attending Francis’ Inter-religious Meeting

The Iraqi government, a strategic partner of the US, blocked a Jewish delegation from attending Francis’ interfaith service at Ur on March 6, JPpost.com reported.The Vatican had announced beforehand that representatives of the Mosaic religion would participate at the interfaith meeting.Francis mentioned Jews - and everybody else as well - in his prepared prayer, thus turning Abraham into "everybody's hero," and giving up on any religious connotation,“As the children of Abraham, Jews, Christians and Muslims, together with other believers and all persons of good will, we thank you for having given us Abraham.”