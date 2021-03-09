Accountability? Canadian Bishops Finally Admit Their Crimes

The Canadian Caritas, the bishops' charitable arm, has funded groups opposing the Church’s social and moral teaching in matters such as abortion and homosexuality.This is the result of an internal investigation carried out by the very bishops and published on February 25. They finally admit that 43 (!) out of 205 "partners" showed “support for positions or actions in conflict with the Church’s social and moral teachings.”Canadian LifeSiteNews.com published evidence for the bishops’ immoral behaviour for 12 (!) years. The bishops, instead of admitting their sins and making penance for them, kept using Marxist language to attack the Catholic whistle-blower as a “far right wing fringe element” of the society.It is likely that the culprits will get away with their crimes, as the witch-hunt for accountability is limited to the abuse hysteria.