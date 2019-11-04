Clicks251
Bishop Schneider: Francis Denies Idolatry "Against Evidence"

The idolatrous acts performed in St Peter's are a “triumph of evil,” Bishop Athanasius Schneider told RemnantNewspaper.com (November 2, video below).

About Francis’ claim that Pachamama statues were used “without idolatrous intentions,” Schneider said that there were “in all evidence" acts of worship directed at a wooden statue representing Pachamama.

For Schneider, denying that these were not idolatry is "against evidence."

