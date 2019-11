Bishop Schneider: Francis Denies Idolatry "Against Evidence"

The idolatrous acts performed in St Peter's are a “triumph of evil,” Bishop Athanasius Schneider told RemnantNewspaper.com (November 2, video below).About Francis’ claim that Pachamama statues were used “ without idolatrous intentions ,” Schneider said that there were “in all evidence" acts of worship directed at a wooden statue representing Pachamama.For Schneider, denying that these were not idolatry is "against evidence."