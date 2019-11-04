Hero Explains to Gloria.tv How He Removed Pachamamas

The brave Christian, who threw the Pachamamas into the Tiber on October 21, is from Vienna, Austria.
His name is Alexander Tschugguel. He told Gloria.tv (4 November) his story.
During the October Amazon Synod, Tschugguel flew twice to Rome. On the first October weekend, he visited events around the Synod, including the now notorious Santa Maria in Traspontina church.
Amazon activists present in the church told him that the Amazon missionaries have stopped baptizing natives, and that the statues on the side altars were symbols of fertility, of "Mother Earth," and of the deity "Pachamama."
Two weeks later, Tschugguel and his friends decided to remove the idols from the church. The same day, on Sunday, October 20, they flew to Rome.
Next day at 6:30 a.m., they went to Santa Maria in Traspontina. While waiting for the opening of the church, they prayed the rosary.
At 7:00 a.m. they entered and removed the idols throwing them into the Tiber. A statue landed on the bridge pier.
For Tschugguel the fact that the statues were retrieved is of no importance: "The success consists in the fact that they are no longer in the church," he explained to Gloria.tv.
He was also grateful that Francis later identified the statues as "Pachamama". Thus, the pagan character of the figures was confirmed from the highest authority.
Tschugguel stresses that his action had a huge media impact. On Youtube alone, the video was viewed over 1.5 million times. In the whole Internet it generated 30 to 40 million clicks.
Tschugguel is not afraid of criminal prosecution. A court case would give him another opportunity to express himself, which would serve the cause, he explained.
