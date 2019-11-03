Loreto: Optional Memorial Introduced, Miracle Ignored

Cardinal Robert Sarah, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Liturgy, introduced on October 31 the celebration of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Loreto (December 10) in the General Roman Calendar only as an optional memorial.This change suppressed the feast of the Translation of the House of Our Lady, replacing it with a simple Marian feast, one of many, writes MarcoTosatti.it (November 3).The Mass of the Translation was introduced by Innocent XII (+ 1700) celebrating a spectacular miracle referring to the most important Christian relic, together with the Holy Shroud.Sarah's decree even ignores that the Holy House is a relic, calling it instead “a shrine reminiscent of the Incarnation.”