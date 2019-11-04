Cardinal Schönborn: There Will "Certainly" Be Married Priests in Europe

Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Austria, wants married priests in the Amazon “in individual cases,” he told the Austrian television ORF (November 3).The journalist asked several times if there will be married priests in Europe. Schönborn affirmed saying that he “hopes” and “advocates” for this.He fooled the audience by claiming that celibacy “remains the basic pattern” but insisted that “there will certainly also be married priests.”Schönborn is dishonest because history has proven many times after the Reformation that, once celibacy is abolished, the “basic pattern” will be a married clergy.