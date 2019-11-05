Mexican Priests Burns Three Pachamama Effigies

On Sunday, Father Hugo Valdemar, a canon of Mexico City Archdiocese, burned three Pachamama effigies, reports AdoracionYLiberacion.com (video below).
The destruction of the idols took place outside the Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Reina de la Paz parish in the historic centre of Mexico city, where the Blessed Miguel Pro (+1927) used to live.
It was preceded by a prayer of reparation for the Pachamama idolatry during the Amazon Synod and in the Cathedral of Lima, Peru.
After the ceremony, Valdemar said that an exorcist had told him that Pachamama symbolises Satan who gives birth to the Antichrist who is represented by the foetus in Pachamama's womb. He called the idol a parody of Our Lady.
