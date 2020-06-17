Populism? Francis Uses Twenty-Two Times the Same Word

In his six-minute text at the June 17 General Audience, Francis used the word “people” twenty-two times.He sets out to talk about “prayer,” but then loses himself with Moses and his “people.”For Francis, Moses is in “solidarity with his people,” is “always attached to the people,” never loses “the memory of his people,” does “not forget his people,” does “not deny his people.” Moses is for Francis “a man of the people” who does “not want to make career with his people.”At least, Francis says that Moses is a “pontifex,” a bridge-builder between God and men, “The pastors are bridges between the people and God.” But then, Francis is the first pope in modern history who cancelled the Pontifex title (“PP” - Papa Pontifex) behind his name.Francis finishes with the weird statement that “it does you good to become angry but it's not good to condemn.” A mature character knows to avoid both, all the more since anger is one of the seven deadly sins.