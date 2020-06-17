U.S. Bishop Received District Superior Of PiusX

Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika, Tennessee, received Father Jürgen Wegner (left), the PiusX District Superior, along with Father Graves for a two hour June 17 meeting.
Stika who was dressed like a Lutheran preacher, called the meeting on social media “excellent” and added that “I pray someday that there will be reconciliation between the Society and the Holy See.”
Wegner will leave the USA and become the prior of Vienna, Austria.
Stika is notorious for posting strange and contradictory Tweets. Recently he championed Communion in the hand at Traditional Latin Masses.
