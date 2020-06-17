Priest Blames Government For Communion in the Hand - Is He Right?

Father Brendan McGrath, the responsible for the Old Latin Mass in Hamilton Diocese, Canada, announced that he will not distribute Communion because only the [sacrilegious] Communion in the hand would be allowed (announcement below).McGrath writes that this was imposed by the government, not by the Ontario Bishops, and that failing to adhere to this could lead to the suspension of the Mass.VoxCantor.BlogSpot.com (June 15) questions McGrath's accusations against the government. It contacted him and asked him to produce evidence for his statement. MGrath didn't reply.