Benedict XVI Prays In Latin For Hans Küng

Archbishop Georg Gänswein informed Benedict XVI immediately about the death of Father Hans Küng, and Benedict reacted by murmuring in Latin, “Requiescat in pace” (Corriere.it, April 9).Benedict and Küng have known each other for over sixty years. They were the two youngest periti (“experts”) at the ill-fated Vatican II. According to Gänswein, Benedict went on praying for his lifelong friend and later enemy.At their meeting in September 2005 after Benedict XVI had become pope, they agreed that “there it made no sense” to talk about Christianity which Küng had de facto abandoned, so they waisted their time by speaking about Küng's senseless syncretistic World Ethics (Weltethos) project which never went off the ground.