Vienna: Cardinal and Canons Voted For the Girls' "Naked Dance"

A neon tube ladder, presented as the "Ladder of Heaven", is on display on the southern tower of Vienna's St Stephen's Cathedral since Easter.
Between Easter and May, this will be the latest gimmick of Vienna archdiocese, Austria. The tower ladder has a counterpart in a side chapel inside the cathedral, so that the illusion is created that the ladder penetrates into the inside and, as it were, pierces the church vault.
On the occasion of the ladder's installation (March 31), a performance (entitled: "The 33 Virtues") took place in the cathedral. Several girls danced in body-tight, skin-coloured suits feigning nudity in front of the large embarrassing purple pyjama that draped the altar of St Stephen's Cathedral during Lent.
The neon ladder and the pseudo-nude dance met with the unanimous approval of Vienna's Cardinal Christoph Schönborn and the entire cathedral chapter, according to the Novus Ordo motto: the crazier the better.
