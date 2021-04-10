Cardinal Calls For Rebellion Against Homosex Imperialism

Ouagadougou Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo, 76, Burkina Faso, urged Christian families in Africa to “rebel” against the “lobbies” which want to impose same-sex pseudo marriage and promiscuity.In his Easter vigil homily (below), Quédraogo explained that the indissolubility of Christian marriage remains a firm point for the Church and her Magisterium, unmasking the “insidious imposition" of anti-natalist contraceptive methods on women and girls.Only in 2012-2015, the Obama regime spent $700 million to promote homosexuality outside the US with more than half of that money going to black Africa. This ideological imperialism was concealed as "tolerance."