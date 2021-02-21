Vienna Cathedral: The Pyjama Is Back

A huge pyjama is again hanging in the sanctuary of Vienna Cathedral in order to baffle the audience with a Lenten gag.
The oversized garment was placed behind the Novus Ordo meal table and covers the main altar. Gloria.tv published pictures on Sunday.
The diocesan jokers seem to run out of jokes as the same pyjama was already used last year when it became a cause for a worldwide mockery.
The second item, also recycled from last year, is a huge hot-water bottle on human feet standing in a corner outside the cathedral. Last year it was brown. For unknown reasons, this year it was painted in orange.
