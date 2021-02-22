Ghana Bishops Support "Crusade" Against "Abominable Homosexuality”

The bishops of Ghana have urged the government not to succumb to efforts to impose the homosexualist agenda.A February 19 statement signed by Archbishop Philip Nameeh stresses that even the European Court for Human Rights has ruled that homosex pseudo marriages are not considered a human right.Nameeh praised the attorney Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, for fighting the EU’s attempts to dictate their homosex agenda.The bishops “condemn" all those who support the "practice of homosexuality" in Ghana. They hail Foh-Amoaning's position and his Coalition which has been championing "the crusade against homosexuality” for years.The Church is opposed to this "abominable practice” and notices that the Bible considers homosexuality as a “perversion and a pagan abomination,” the statement writes.