Honoured By Francis: Pro-Death Politician Does It Again

The Dutch pro-death politician Lilianne Ploumen, who was decorated by Francis with the Order of St Gregory in 2017, is again campaigning for killing children.Ploumen told Parool.nl (February 17) that she sees “the consequences that four years of Trump in America have for the Netherlands" and added the manifest lie that "women going to abortion clinics are being intimidated more often.”Dutch Catholic journalist Henk Rijkers pointed out that there is no evidence that Ploumen's claim is true.